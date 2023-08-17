Hozier says he would consider striking over AI’s threat to music

Hozier has shared that he would consider striking over the threat that artificial intelligence (AI) poses to the music industry.

In a preview of tonight’s episode of Newsnight (August 17), Hozier – real name Andrew Hozier-Byrne – explained to presenter Victoria Derbyshire: “Whether [AI is] art or not, I think, is nearly a philosophical debate.

“It can’t create something based on a human experience. So I don’t know if it meets the definition of art.”

He continued: “Actors at the moment… there’s huge strikes on at the moment. Yeah, a huge part of that is that [AI] can be used to create a product without human labour.”