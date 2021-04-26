Hubert Henry Limahelu, bassist and vocalist of Indonesian rock band Boomerang, dead at 53

Hubert Henry Limahelu, the vocalist and bassist of Indonesian rock band Boomerang, has died. He was 53.

According to CNN Indonesia, Hubert passed away on Saturday morning (April 24) in Surabaya, East Java.

Though no specific cause of death has been confirmed, Hubert was reportedly hospitalised earlier this month after he collapsed, complaining of dizziness. The musician had reportedly suffered a ruptured nerve or blood vessel in the brain and was unconscious in the hospital.

Boomerang confirmed his passing on social media on April 24. See the band’s post below.

The band’s manager Puput told CNN Indonesia that Hubert had been showing signs of recovery before he died. “Actually his condition had improved over the last few days, only this morning he collapsed and died at 8.15 am,” he said.

News site Detikcom reported that Hubert Henry was rushed to the Husada Utama hospital in Surabaya on April 14 after falling unconscious, and that he underwent surgery before his death. Hubert Henry was laid to rest at the Kembang Kuning cemetery in Surabaya this morning, Detik reported.

Prior to Hubert’s death, the band’s current and former members and friends held a benefit show on April 16 to fundraise for his medical expenses.

Malam ini….."SEMOGA LEKAS SEMBUH"Hubert Henry Limahelu Posted by BOOMERANG on Thursday, April 15, 2021

The band have also shared some “last quotes” from Hubert, in which he proclaims his dedication to Boomerang. In the comments attributed to the musician and made in 2021, the bassist said that as long as he was in Boomerang, it would never disband. The band was a ‘home’ to him, he added, and he would fight for it forever.

Hubert Henry was a founding member of Boomerang together with guitarist John Paul Ivan, vocalist Roy Jeconiah Isoka Wurangian, and drummer Petrus Augusti. Formed in 1991, the Surabaya-based outfit has released 15 albums to date, starting with their self-titled debut album in 1994.

Following the debut, Boomerang went on to release an album every year until 2000, starting with ‘K.O.’ (1995), ‘Disharmoni’ (1996), ‘Hits Maker’ (1997), ‘Segitiga’ (1998), ‘Hard ‘n Heavy’ (1999) ‘Best Ballads’ (1999), and ‘Extravaganza’ (2000).

The band’s last album was 2016’s ‘3 To Rock’, a compilation with fellow Indonesian rockers Grassrock and D’Bandhits. Their last solo album released was ‘Harmonis Tidak Seragam’ in 2014.

Last year, Boomerang shared on social media that they had been preparing a new release, but it was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Boomerang have undergone some lineup changes over the years. The band’s latest lineup consisted of Hubert Henry, Faried Badjeber (drums), Tommy Maranu (guitars), and Andi Babas (vocals).

Earlier today, former Boomerang guitarist John Paul Ivan shared a photo of himself standing beside Andi Babas and Faried Badjeber at Hubert’s funeral. Boomerang vocalist Andi Babas also posted a tribute to Hubert Henry on his Instagram account. See that below:

Boomerang have also made headlines in recent years for their environmental activism. In 2015, they took part in efforts to mitigate forest and peatland fires in Kalimantan, and in the following year released the song ‘Rakyat Hutan’ to raise awareness of deforestation. In September 2018, the band joined environmental group Greenpeace in the occupation of a palm oil refinery.