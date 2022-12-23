Hujan to perform as part of Singapore Rockfest 2023 this March

Malaysian rockers Hujan are set to perform in Singapore this March as part of LAMC Productions’ Singapore Rockfest 2023 concert series.

Hujan will perform at The Coliseum at Hard Rock Hotel Singapore in Resorts World Sentosa this March 18 as the latest act to perform in the Lion City as part of the concert series, which has already announced concerts by Trivium, Lacuna Coil and more.

Early bird tickets are set to go on sale this December 28 via Sistic at SGD128.

Advertisement

Consisting prominent Malaysian singer-songwriter Noh Salleh on vocals, AG Coco on guitars, Izzat Uzaini on bass and Azham Ahmad on drums, Hujan have released five studio albums, the most recent of which came in the form of their 2016 effort ‘Jika Sempat’. They released their debut self-titled LP in 2008 following the success of their first two EPs ‘1, 2, 3, Go!’ and ‘Check Check Rock Rock’, both released earlier that same year.

Hujan would go on to win the Best Rock Album and Best Rock Song categories at the 2009 Anugerah Industri Muzik awards ceremony, cementing themselves as a breakthrough indie act.

The band’s latest release was their 2020 EP, ‘Pelangi Dan Kau’.

The band held four special themed concerts to celebrate their 16th anniversary earlier this year, signifying different eras in the band’s history, from their 2008 EP ‘1, 2, 3, GO!’, to their 2010 single ‘Kotak Hati’ and a reference to their 2012 album ‘Sang Enemy’. All four concerts also boasted unique setlists.

Earlier this year, frontman Noh Salleh took part in the joint concert 3 Generasi with rock icons XPDC and Spider to celebrate three decades of local music on August 27 at the Zepp KL concert hall.