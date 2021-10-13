Hujan to host four themed concerts to celebrate 16th anniversary

Malaysian indie rock band Hujan have announced four special themed concerts to celebrate their 16th anniversary.

The band took to social media on Tuesday (October 13) to share a series of images that revealed the four themes and dates for their upcoming concerts. The first concert will be themed 1, 2, 3, GO! on October 20, while the second is themed Semangat Enemy on October 21.

The third and fourth concerts will be themed Kotak Hati and Riot respectively on October 23 and 24. The four themes signify different eras in the band’s history, from their 2008 EP ‘1, 2, 3, GO!’, to their 2010 single ‘Kotak Hati’ and a reference to their 2012 album ‘Sang Enemy’. All four concerts will also each boast unique setlists.

Advertisement

RAINGERS!4 show dengan 4 setlist yang berbeza!Cepat dapatkan tiket di onetix.com.myJumpa korang di #hujan16tahun Posted by HUJAN on Sunday, October 10, 2021

According to guitarist AG Coco, the concerts mark an end of a phase for the band. In a cryptic tweet promoting the shows, he wrote: “There’s lights in goodbye & storms in farewell, will see you in another chapter.”

there's lights in goodbye & storms in farewell, will see you in another chapter. #Hujan16Tahun https://t.co/MToTQftRrp pic.twitter.com/qd3eLoBArF — AG COCO (@agcoco) October 10, 2021

The concerts will take place at the Petaling Jaya Performing Arts Centre, and will be recorded by the event organisers, per the ticketing website. Tickets to all four shows and more information can be found here.

Per Malaysia’s current pandemic restrictions, audiences are limited to only 30 per cent of the venue’s capacity. All attendees will also have to be fully vaccinated, and above the age of 18.

Over the course of their 16-year career, the group have released five studio albums and five EPs. The band’s latest came in the form of EP, ‘Pelangi Dan Kau’, in 2020.

Advertisement

Hujan consists of prominent Malaysian singer-songwriter Noh Salleh on vocals, AG Coco on guitars, Izzat Uzaini on bass and Azham Ahmad on drums.