Hullera and FORCEPARKBOIS’ Nakalness to headline APOLLO 108 concert

Malaysian rapper Hullera and Nakalness of rap crew FORCEPARKBOIS are set to perform at an upcoming concert in Malaysia called APOLLO 108.

The concert is slated to take place on March 13 at the Angkasa Event Space in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur. Besides Hullera and Nakalness, the concert will include performances from ChronicalZ, Rudeen, KLOUD$, Chaka, Maatjet, 53STU and Sophiarazk, record label and organiser Loka Entertainment has confirmed.

The three-hour event will only accept a maximum of 108 guests and all attendees must be fully vaccinated from COVID-19. Tickets are available for pre-sale at RM60 while walk-ins will be charged RM80.

In January, Hullera shared the single ‘SHMOKE WIMME’ featuring DJ Ziqq. Earlier this month, she teamed up with Singaporean rappers THELIONCITYBOY and Akeem Jahat on ‘BASIKAL’.

Meanwhile, Nakalness released the solo track ‘BADBOY’ in December. In January, he appeared in the “All Star” remix of Malaysian duo Herbal Candy’s ‘Big Boi’, which also featured Shelhiel, F.Rider, ChronicalZ and Ninjaboi.

Nakalness’ group FORCEPARKBOIS also put out the new track ‘All Day’ in the same month, marking their first release of the year.

The lineup for APOLLO 108 is:

