Hullera goes on a trip in new video for lovelorn single, ‘Obsesiku’

Malaysian rapper Hullera has dropped a music video for her melodic single ‘Obsesiku’.

Hullera first released the song in December 2020, before her latest track ‘Mamat’, which dropped the same month. In the music video for ‘Obsesiku’, which premiered last Friday (March 19), Hullera flies through the clouds over Malaysia thanks to a magic carpet and the power of green-screen. She touches down in Singapore’s Central Business District and heads to Haji Lane, but doesn’t stay very long.

Watch it below:

Advertisement

On Instagram, the rapper talked at length about the single, which deals with the struggles of coming to terms with love.

“One moment we feel a certain way, the next moment we feel something else. Sometimes we’re not even sure what’s really in our hearts,” she explained. “This song is about the feelings I’ve kept about someone for eight years.”

Earlier this month, Hullera joined a slew of other Malaysian rappers in performing for local hip-hop fest Raising The Bar Festival. She was on the line-up for the March 6 live-streamed festival alongside Joe Flizzow, Luqman Podolski, Lil Asian Thiccie, and more.

Hullera broke into Malaysia’s rap scene with her first single ‘Biarkan’ in 2019, which has since racked up more than 1million views on YouTube. She was also featured on Ramengvrl’s track ‘bad minah’, a single taken off the Indonesian rapper’s ‘no bethany’ mixtape in June 2019.

Advertisement

Last year, Hullera dropped other tracks such as ‘Buntu’ and ‘Cek Balik’, apart from collaborative tracks such as ‘Konfem Baek’ with rapper Wuzgut.