Hullera, Namewee and more artists offer support for Malaysian flood relief

As Malaysia grapples with devastating floods that have displaced tens of thousands of people, some musicians have stepped forward to pledge financial support and provide direct support.

The floods began on December 17, when Malaysia – primarily in the Selangor-Kuala Lumpur region – was hit with harsh rainstorms that continued, on-and-off, for the past three days. So far, over 50,000 Malaysians have been evacuated from their homes, with eight confirmed fatalities and counting from Selangor alone, according to Reuters.

Many Malaysians are sharing information and resources for those affected by the flooding, artists often using their social media platforms to amplify calls for help and funds. Rapper Hullera has been on the ground in Shah Alam, collecting, purchasing and donating clothing and other necessities to those affected by the floods in the city.

Hullera, who’s been documenting the relief efforts she’s part of on TikTok and Instagram, has also called upon her fans to provide physical assistance in distributing the donations.

Meanwhile, Namewee has offered to support organisations seeking aid in obtaining supplies for flood relief. “Please do send us your organization information, location and list of supplies that you need to artistemanage.nsp@gmail.com,” he shared on Instagram.

He continued: “Our team will try our best to provide relief assistance to all who request help from us.”

Canada-based Malaysian singer-songwriter Zelle Eliz has also pledged a portion of the proceeds from her recently released album ‘Abloom’ towards flood relief in Malaysia. The remaining proceeds will be donated to the victims of Typhoon Odette in the Philippines.

“I am deeply moved by the sad news from home, and I have decided to help my fellow Malaysians in their time of distress,” she said in a statement to the New Straits Times. The album can be purchased here.

The duo LUST have also announced they will donate a portion of proceeds from their latest cassette release, ‘SILIKA’, to an aid fund for victims of the flooding.

Organisations you can support in their Malaysian flood relief efforts include Yayasan Ikhlas, Great Heart Charity and Mercy Malaysia. Find more here via Coconuts.