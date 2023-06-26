Hwang Min-hyun announces 2023 ‘Unveil’ Asia tour

Hwang Min-hyun, also known as a former member of boyband NU’EST, will be holding his first solo Asia tour this year.

On June 26, Pledis Entertainment shared a notice on the singer’s official Weverse page announcing the dates and venues for his upcoming tour. Titled ‘Unveil’, Hwang Min-hyun’s tour will begin in Seoul this August, before heading to Taipei, Bangkok, Macau, Jakarta and Manila.

The Seoul show will be held over three days (August 4 to 6) at the Grand Peace Hall at Kyunghee University, with tickets priced at KRW121,000. Pledis Entertainment has also shared that fans who attend all three days of the concert will be invited for a special hi-touch session with Hwang after the third show.

Seoul ticket sales for fan club members will be held on July 10 from 8pm to 11:59pm KST via Ticketlink, while general sales will begin on July 12 at 8pm KST through the same vendor.

Ticketing details and prices for the international dates have yet to be announced. At the time of publishing, it is not known if additional stops will be added to the tour

The dates for Hwang Min-hyun’s 2023 mini concert tour ‘Unveil’ are:

August 2023

04 – Seoul, Grand Peace Hall at Kyunghee University

05 – Seoul, Grand Peace Hall at Kyunghee University

06 – Seoul, Grand Peace Hall at Kyunghee University

12 – Taipei, Taipei International Convention Centre

19 – Jakarta, The Kasablanka Hall

26 – Macau, Broadway Theatre

September 2023

2 – Bangkok, Indoor Stadium Huamark

October 2023

8 – Manila, New Frontier Theater

Back in February, Hwang made his official solo debut with his mini-album ‘Truth or Lie’. The record, which featured the lead single ‘Hidden Side’, marked his first music release since NU’EST’s disbandment in 2022.

“I wish this current chapter can be a turning point to distinguish [between] the past me and the new,” he said of the record in an interview with NME.

Hwang Min-hyun is also set to lead upcoming K-drama My Lovely Liar alongside actress Kim So-hyun. The series will premiere on tvN on July 24.