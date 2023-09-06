Hwasa preaches self-love in music video for ‘I Love My Body’

MAMAMOO member Hwasa has released her new single ‘I Love My Body”.

The visual for ‘I Love My Body’ opens with Hwasa waking up in the morning and getting ready in the mirror as she admires herself, before going for a drive. On the other hand, the song recalls the earlier work of MAMAMOO.

“I love my body and my hair be so shiny / Head to toe be my body (Yeah, that’s my body) / Yeah that’s my body, check out my lovely tummy / My arms, my legs so unique (Yeah that’s my body),” she sings in the chorus.

Advertisement

Notably, Hwasa recently shared that she “chose” to release ‘I Love My Body’ as a response to her public indecency controversy. “I heard that the way I performed on stage was controversial, which was understandable, but the hate comments I got were intolerable,” she said.

Hwasa then added that she had “smiled for the first time” during MAMAMOO’s US tour earlier this year after listening to the demo for ‘I Love My Body’, explaining that “the title made me laugh and the song refreshed my mood.”

‘I Love My Body’ is Hwasa’s first solo release since her November 2021 single album ‘Guilty Pleasure’, which was led by the title track ‘I’m a 빛’. It also marks the singer’s first release under P Nation, after she left long-time agency RBW Entertainment earlier this year.

Back in July, the singer released her cover of Dionne Warwick’s 1964 hit single ‘Walk On By’ in celebration of her 28th birthday.