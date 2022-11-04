HYBE hints at planned solo releases next year from BTS’ Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook

HYBE, the company behind BTS, has hinted at plans to release solo projects from members Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook sometime next year.

This is according to Park Ji-won, CEO of HYBE labels. In the company’s quarterly earnings call held yesterday (November 3), Park confirmed that the group’s members will be focusing on solo projects “in consideration of their scheduled military service.”

“This is a matter that we are executing in close consultation after close consultations with the artists in question,” Park said of the BTS’ members’ plans to release solo projects. “These will be taking place in a consecutive manner.”

At the time of writing, members J-Hope and Jin have released solo projects ‘Jack In The Box’ and ‘The Astronaut’, respectively. Plans for leader RM’s upcoming solo project have recently been confirmed, while updates on members Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook’s solo projects have yet to be announced at the time of publication.

Although Park had not announced a timeline for the remaining BTS’ members’ plans for solo releases during the call, the HYBE official had hinted at several members focusing on solo projects in the following year.

“In the short term, individual activities for several of the members are planned into the first half of 2023,” Park wrote in a letter addressed to the company’s shareholders, released after BTS announced their plans to serve their mandatory military terms. Details on each member’s plans for the following are expected to be released in the following months.

In other news, BTS have achieved the most Number One hits on the Billboard Hot 100 this decade. According to data from Billboard, the septet have topped the list of artists who have secured the most Number One hits on the Hot 100 chart in the past decade with six chart-topping hits. The group beat out acts like Drake, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.