HYBE introduces Miyawaki Sakura as the first member of upcoming girl group LE SSERAFIM

HYBE has officially unveiled former IZ*ONE’s Miyawaki Sakura as the first member of its upcoming girl group LE SSERAFIM.

On April 4 at Midnight KST, HYBE subsidiary Source Music uploaded its first introduction video for the upcoming girl group featuring Miyawaki. In the new clip, the Japanese K-pop idol dons a suit as she struts towards the camera to an upbeat instrumental, later getting on a motorcycle and blazing through futuristic neon-lit tunnel.

The label has also shared official photos of the ex-IZ*ONE member via its social media accounts, hinting at the forthcoming act’s fierce new image. Miyawaki’s signing with the agency and upcoming debut was first announced last month, after which she took to Instagram to personally address her fans.

Source Music will continue to unveil the members of LE SSERAFIM over the coming nights, until the sextet has been fully introduced.

The agency previously confirmed that another ex-IZ*ONE member, Kim Chae-won, would also be part of the lineup of LE SSERAFIM. Additionally, several South Korean news outlets have mentioned former Pledis Entertainment trainee Heo Yun-jin, who previously appeared on Produce 48, as a rumoured member of the group.

Last week, Source Music announced that HYBE founder and BTS’ producer Bang Si-hyuk would be leading LE SSERAFIM’s as-yet-unnamed debut project. “Anticipations are growing [for the new group] as Bang Si-hyuk, who helped turn K-pop boy band BTS into a world star, is in charge of producing the first girl group under HYBE Labels,” said the label, per KoreaJoongAngDaily.