HYBE announces plans to hold Weverse Con Festival next year

HYBE, the agency behind BTS, Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and ENHYPEN, is set to hold another concert featuring artists from its various labels.

In a statement posted to Weverse earlier today (November 18), the entertainment company announced plans to hold the 2023 Weverse Con Festival. The concert is currently scheduled to take place on June 10 and 11 at the KSPO Dome’s 88 Lawn Field at Olympic Park. A line-up for the upcoming concert has yet to be released at the time of publication.

2023 Weverse Con Festival 개최 안내

한 해의 마지막과 새해의 시작을 함께한 Weverse Con이 2023년 6월, ‘Weverse Con Festival’로 새롭게 개최됩니다.

더 많은 정보는 위버스 내 위버스존 커뮤니티를 참고하세요!

See you in June! 🌸😎 👉https://t.co/15qMUnOM4Q pic.twitter.com/BJpM0K5BC8 — Weverse (@weverseofficial) November 18, 2022

Advertisement

“This June, trade your everyday life for endless excitement with Weverse!” HYBE wrote in its announcement. “There’s a lot to look forward to, so start getting ready now!” Other details, such as ticketing and livestreaming information, are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Last year, HYBE hosted the 2022 Weverse Con, which saw performances from acts under its various labels at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX). That show featured performances from BUMZU, Dvwn, ENHYPEN, fromis_9, Lee Hyun, SEVENTEEN and TXT.

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, whose management company Ithaca Holdings was purchased by HYBE in 2021, also appeared virtually at the concert.

Prior to this announcement, HYBE revealed its 2023 plans for ENHYPEN, TXT, LE SSERAFIM and more through its annual ‘2022 HYBE Briefing with the Community’. In it, the company announced that girl group LE SSERAFIM are preparing for a world tour next year, with stops in cities across Asia, North America and more.

Other plans include new releases from Big Hit Music’s TXT, Belift Lab’s ENHYPEN and Pledis Entertainment acts SEVENTEEN and fromis_9. The sub-label also hinted at plans to debut a new boyband next year, but details are scarce at the time of publication.