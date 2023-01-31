Thai duo HYBS announce first-ever Asia tour

Thai pop act HYBS have announced their first-ever Asia tour.

On social media yesterday (January 30), the duo shared the poster of their upcoming five-show run. The pair will make their first stop in Taiwan, playing two consecutive days for Emerge Fest. They will then perform at Taichung on February 26 then Taipei the next day.

The two will continue their journey come March with an appearance at Hong Kong’s Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival and the Philippines’ Wanderland Music Fest. HYBS will culminate the tour in Indonesia at Now Playing Festival on March 12.

Last year, the group played a slew of international shows including Japan’s Inspire Tokyo and South Korea’s Zandari Festa and DMZ Peace Train Festival. They also held a solo showcase in Hong Kong last December. Locally, they appeared as one of the performers for VERY Festival, which also featured acts like Phum Viphurit, The Kooks, Lauv and Keshi.

Apart from the tour, HYBS – composed of Alyn Wee and Karn Kasidej – have teamed up with Korean-Canadian singer-songwriter slchld to launch the collaborative single called ‘Good Care’. Released last Friday, this marks the artists’ first release of the year.

Prior to this track, the pop outfit put out their eight-song debut album ‘Making Steak’. They also dropped their joint effort with Singaporean trio brb. called ‘No One’ last December.

HYBS’ 2023 Asia tour dates are:

February 26 – Taichung, Taiwan (Emerge Fest)

February 27 – Taipei, Taiwan (Emerge Fest)

March 4 – Kowloon, Hong Kong (Clockenfap Music & Arts Festival)

March 5 – Manila, Philippines (Wanderland Music Fest)

March 12 – Bandung, Indonesia (Now Playing Festival)