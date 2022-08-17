Hyolyn announced as first act for Manila K-pop and P-pop festival Popstival 2022

K-pop soloist and former SISTAR member Hyolyn has been announced as the first act in the lineup for the upcoming K-pop and P-pop festival Popstival 2022 this October.

Organisers Neuwave Entertainment revealed Hyolyn as the festival’s first performer yesterday (August 16), having first broken the news of the festival itself on August 15. No other acts or ticketing information has been announced for the festival as of the time of writing, but the organisers have promised more information will be coming “soon”.

Popstival 2022 is set to be held at the CCP Open Grounds in Pasay City, and will feature a variety of K-pop and P-pop acts. Neuwave Entertainment previously organised Red Velvet, BINI, and BGYO’s ‘Be You’ concert in July at the SM Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila.

We just wanna woo! Yes, Filo BAEs. HYOLYN is coming to Manila for #POPstival2022 at the CCP Open Grounds, Pasay City on October 21, 2022 and you need to be there.🎪 Who else is in the lineup? Stay tuned! 😉 More information will be released soon. 🎟 pic.twitter.com/ullYumj4bl — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) August 16, 2022

In other Hyolyn news, the singer reunited with SISTAR members Bora, Soyou and Dasom on the final episode of live music show Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook, which aired on July 22 KST on KBS.

The quartet’s last live performances came in the wake of their final single ‘Lonely’ in May 2017, appearing on South Korea’s four major weekly music shows to perform their most successful hits, ‘Touch My Body’, ‘Shake It’, ‘Loving U’ and ‘I Swear’, before officially disbanding on June 4 the same year.

Hyolyn recently released the music video for her latest single ‘No Thanks’ alongside her third mini-album ‘iCE’ on July 19. The six-track record includes two of her previous singles, ‘Layin’ Low’ and ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’ featuring Jooyoung and rapper Lee Young-ji respectively, along with new tracks ‘Over You’, ‘Body Talk’ and ‘Ah Yeah’.

‘iCE’ is Hyolyn’s first mini-album since 2020’s ‘Say My Name’. The record featured several singles like ‘Dally’, ‘See Sea’ and ‘Bae’, which all released under her label Bridʒ, which she established in 2017 following her departure from long-time agency Starship Entertainment.