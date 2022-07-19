Hyolyn is the life of the party in bold new ‘No Thanks’ music video

K-pop soloist and former SISTAR member Hyolyn has returned with a striking video for her latest single ‘No Thanks’.

In the new visual, the K-pop veteran turns heads as she confidently struts into a neon-lit bar. She soon arrives at a pool party, where she and a team of backup dancers perform the powerful choreography to ‘No Thanks’ atop a glass platform in the middle of the pool.

“Yeah, I’m cold, as you can see / But in another moment, I’ll completely melt / That’s my specialty, ice into water (water) / Why are you pretending to know me?” sings Hyolyn on the track.

‘No Thanks’ is the lead single of the ex-SISTAR member’s third mini-album ‘iCE’, which arrived alongside the video yesterday (July 18). The six-track record includes two of her previous singles, ‘Layin’ Low’ and ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’ featuring Jooyoung and rapper Lee Young-ji respectively, along with new tracks ‘Over You’, ‘Body Talk’ and ‘Ah Yeah’.

‘iCE’ marks Hyolyn’s first mini-album since 2020’s ‘Say My Name’, which featured several singles like ‘Dally’, ‘See Sea’ and ‘Bae’, all released under her label Bridʒ, which she established in 2017 following her departure from long-time agency Starship Entertainment.

“I kept brainstorming and pondered on how ice is usually hard, but also melts easily. It was like me on the stage – I present a firm image – but I’m like melted ice when I step down from the stage,” shared Hyolyn during a media showcase for the release, per Korea JoongAng Daily. “I confess I’m not as cool as you think I am! I’m quite tender and childish sometimes, in real life.”