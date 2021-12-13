Hyolyn teases upcoming Christmas single ‘A-Ha’

Former SISTAR member Hyolyn has announced a brand-new holiday single, ‘A-Ha’.

At midnight KST earlier today (December 13), the K-pop idol revealed on Twitter that she would be releasing a new single titled ‘A-Ha’ in celebration of the festive season. The announcement was accompanied by an of Hyolyn in a glittery red dress as she holds up a ribbon and bells. The song is set to arrive on December 22 at 6pm KST.

Advertisement

‘A-Ha’ replaces the previously announced ‘Layin’ Low’ as Hyolyn’s second solo release of 2021, following ‘To Find A Reason’ with Mad Clown and Kim Seung-min. The singer was originally set to drop ‘Layin’ Low’ on November 30, but has since been postponed to January 2022.

“We decided to postpone the release date to January next year after much consideration to visit fans with higher completeness,” wrote her agency BridƷ Entertainment in a statement on Twitter. “We ask for the understanding of fans who had waited a long time for Hyolyn.”

Earlier this year, Hyolyn reunited with fellow ex-SISTAR member Dasom on the song ‘Summer Or Summer’. The song was the August instalment of Contents Lab VIVO’s ‘How To Spend 2021 Well’ project, the proceeds of which will be donated to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Summer Or Summer’ was the first time any of the SISTAR members have collaborated on new music since the group’s disbandment in 2017. In May that year, the four-member group released ‘Lonely’, their final single together, before the group parted ways the following month.