HypeWorld announces Kaskade, DJ Snake, R3hab and more for October festival in Singapore

Singaporean label Hype Record’s HypeWorld festival has announced additions to its lineup including Kaskade, DJ Snake and R3hab.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

The acts will join Yellow Claw and Morten at The Meadow in Gardens By The Bay this October 22 and 23 in what Hype Records is billing as “the biggest Music Festival of 2022 in Singapore”. Other additions to the lineup that have been announced are Habstrakt, Mercer and Slushii.

Tickets are now on sale at Hype Records’ website. One-day passes are available at SGD138 and two-day passes are available at SGD248 as part of the festival’s pre-sale until September 22. From September 23 onwards, one-day passes will cost SGD158 and two-day passes will cost SGD278.

Advertisement

Get your tickets here.

DJ Snake most recently released his single ‘Disco Mahgreb’ earlier this year in May. It was the DJ and producer’s first original material since his 2021 single ‘U Are My High’, which featured Future. First finding fame as the producer for Lil’ Jon’s ‘Turn Down For What’, DJ Snake has since released two albums in 2016’s ‘Encore’ and 2019’s ‘Carte Blanche’.

Kaskade released the single ‘Birds of Paradise’ featuring Sydney Streb on July 8. The single also featured production from veteran Australian producer L’Tric, and followed a series of remixes of his March 2022 single ‘Escape’ featuring Hayla. Among the notable remixes released includes a Subtronics remix, as well as a John Summit remix, both featuring production from Joel Zimmerman aka Deadmau5.

HypeWorld joins a packed list of concerts and festivals announced for the Lion City this year. ASEAN Music Showcase Festival will be held on September 10 and 11 at the iconic Haw Par Villa theme park, while Singaporean mandopop artist Stefanie Sun and Malaysian rapper Namewee have been announced for the upcoming One Love Asia Festival in October.

Other shows in Singapore this year include Justin Bieber, Alan Walker as well as a mega-lineup for the return of Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

The lineup for HypeWorld 2022 so far is:

Advertisement

Yellow Claw

Morten

Slushii

Mercer

Habstrakt

R3hab

Kaskade

DJ Snake