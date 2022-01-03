Hyphy producer Traxamillion has died aged 42

Californian hip-hop producer Traxamillion has died aged 42, according to reports.

The producer, who was influential in popularising the Hyphy sound in the Bay Area and beyond, died yesterday (January 2) in Santa Clara, California, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The report adds that Traxamillion – real name Sultan Banks – died in a home hospice at an aunt’s residence, from a rare form of cancer that he had secretly been battling since 2007.

His death was confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle by his manager Prashant “PK” Kumar, who said: “He was an amazing musician/producer. He was an integral part of the hyphy music sound who helped reopen the door for Bay Area hip-hop. He did it in 2004 or 2005, and the rest of California got on it and adapted his sound.”

Laurel Anderson, a spokesperson for Santa Clara County Police, said: “The death appears as natural and is pending jurisdiction.”

“This is a huge loss for Northern California,” Bay Area-based website The Thizzler wrote on Twitter. “We send our condolences to his family & loved ones.”

Rest In Peace @traxamillion 🙏🕊️ The San Jose producer who helped create the "Hyphy" sound passed away today. This is a huge loss for Northern California 💔 We send our condolences to his family & loved ones. #RIPTraxamillion pic.twitter.com/I3k4NsUq5M — Thizzler On The Roof (@TheThizzler) January 2, 2022

Others paying tribute to Traxamillion include producer Metro Boomin, who wrote: “RIP TRAXAMILLION the legends are always the ones who bring something to the game that shifts it.”

RIP TRAXAMILLION the legends are always the ones who bring something to the game that shifts it pic.twitter.com/60I0dCzb3I — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) January 2, 2022

See a host of tributes to the late producer below.

Rest In Peace to my brother @Traxamillion 🙏🏽 one of the dopest human beings and producers from the west coast! pic.twitter.com/IcSxshjpG9 — Balance510 (@Balance510) January 2, 2022

Long Live TRAXAMILLION. A Bay Area Legend And Producer Of The Hyphy Movement. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/TgvNtOpyRH — Only Major Moves (@IndiesGoinMajor) January 2, 2022

Hyphy forever. Rest in peace to San Jose's own Traxamillion. pic.twitter.com/hyPfQk6HOf — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) January 2, 2022