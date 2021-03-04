Hyukoh announce online show filmed in a pine forest

Korean indie band Hyukoh have announced an online concert filmed in a pine forest.

Announced March 3, the virtual show – which is dubbed an “online world tour” – was “filmed day and night at a beautiful pine tree forest in Gyeongju, Korea,” the band tweeted.

The concert, named HYUKOH 2021 ONLINE WORLD TOUR [through love], will be streamed on March 27, 7pm (KST) via Interpark Ticket Streaming and March 28, 8am (KST) via Dice Streaming. It was originally scheduled for January 30 but was postponed to a later date.

Tickets will also be available on the sites mentioned above starting March 5. See the announcement trailer below.

HYUKOH 2021 ONLINE WORLD TOUR [through love] Mar. 5, 5 pm KST: TICKET SALES OPEN

– INTERPAKR TICKET: https://t.co/G7eygPqhWs

– DICE: https://t.co/SpnzttD6vI Mar. 27, 7 pm KST: INTERPARK TICKET STREAMING

Mar. 28, 8 am KST: DICE STREAMING pic.twitter.com/kXQizhkUoq — HYUKOH (@hyukohh) March 2, 2021

Last year, Hyukoh released their ‘Through Love’ EP, plus a remixed version featuring Taiwanese indie band Sunset Rollercoaster, Korean singer-songwriter Chang Kiha and Korean electronic band IDIOTAPE.

They were supposed to go on a ‘Through Love’ world tour but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. They instead performed a series of shows at the Blue Square I’Market Hall in Seoul back in October.

Hyukoh’s frontman Oh Hyuk also sang on Sunset Rollercoaster’s track ‘Candlelight’, which appeared on the Taiwan band’s third album ‘Soft Storm’.

Hyukoh have released three other EPs: ’20’, ’22’ and ’24’. Their first studio album ’23’ was released in 2017.