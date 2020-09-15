Hyukoh announce ‘Through Love’ remix EP with Sunset Rollercoaster and more

Korean indie band Hyukoh haVE announced a new remix EP for their latest project, ‘Through Love’.
The ‘Through Love’ remixes EP will feature three reworks from the likes of Korean singer-songwriter Chang Kiha (of Kiha and the Faces), Korean electronic band IDIOTAPE and Taiwanese indie rock group Sunset Rollercoaster.
The three remixes will be released individually on a weekly basis, with each act putting their own spin on a different song from the original ‘Through Love’ EP. It is currently unknown which tracks are being remixed, as no track list was revealed.
혁오 HYUKOH <사랑으로through love> Remix
0917 장기하 (Chang Kiha)
0924 이디오테잎 (IDIOTAPE)
1008 Sunset Rollercoaster 落日飛車#혁오 #hyukoh #赫吳 #throughlove #사랑으로 pic.twitter.com/CGE3DaUfsz
— HYUKOH (@hyukohh) September 15, 2020
However, it is known that Chang Kiha will release the first remix on Thursday, September 17, with IDIOTAPE following on September 24, and lastly, Sunset Rollercoaster on October 8.
The original EP featured six songs, so it is currently unclear if the remaining songs will eventually get remixes as well.
Hyukoh was scheduled to return to Southeast Asia for a tour in March this year, but were forced to postpone the tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. All shows have since been cancelled, and refunds have been issued to ticketholders.
We have made the difficult decision to cancel the HYUKOH 2020 WORLD TOUR – ASIA due to uncertainty regarding safety and travel feasibility caused by COVID-19. We are devastated to share this disappointing news, especially after having postponed the tour once, but we are currently prioritizing the health and well-being of our fans and tour crew above all during this unprecedented time. Refunds will be available from point of purchase. We are grateful for your continued support. Thank you. 코로나19의 전 세계적인 확산으로 인해 혁오 2020 월드투어 – 아시아 일정이 취소되었음을 알려드립니다. 관객과 밴드 및 스태프의 안전을 위해 신중히 고려하여 내린 판단임에 팬 여러분의 너른 양해 부탁 드립니다. 감사합니다. #혁오 #赫吳 #hyukoh #사랑으로 #throughlove
The band took to Instagram to announce the tour’s cancellation, but explained the difficult decision was made to prioritise “the health and well-being of our fans and tour crew above all during this unprecedented time”.
In other news, Sunset Rollercoaster will be returning to the stage this November for Taiwan’s three-day music festival LUCFest. The physical festival will feature an all-local lineup and strict safety measures due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.