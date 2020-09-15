Hyukoh announce ‘Through Love’ remix EP with Sunset Rollercoaster and more

Korean indie band Hyukoh haVE announced a new remix EP for their latest project, ‘Through Love’.

The ‘Through Love’ remixes EP will feature three reworks from the likes of Korean singer-songwriter Chang Kiha (of Kiha and the Faces), Korean electronic band IDIOTAPE and Taiwanese indie rock group Sunset Rollercoaster.

The three remixes will be released individually on a weekly basis, with each act putting their own spin on a different song from the original ‘Through Love’ EP. It is currently unknown which tracks are being remixed, as no track list was revealed.

Check out the announcement below.

However, it is known that Chang Kiha will release the first remix on Thursday, September 17, with IDIOTAPE following on September 24, and lastly, Sunset Rollercoaster on October 8.

The original EP featured six songs, so it is currently unclear if the remaining songs will eventually get remixes as well.

Stream the original ‘Through Love’ EP below:

Hyukoh was scheduled to return to Southeast Asia for a tour in March this year, but were forced to postpone the tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. All shows have since been cancelled, and refunds have been issued to ticketholders.

The band took to Instagram to announce the tour’s cancellation, but explained the difficult decision was made to prioritise “the health and well-being of our fans and tour crew above all during this unprecedented time”.

In other news, Sunset Rollercoaster will be returning to the stage this November for Taiwan’s three-day music festival LUCFest. The physical festival will feature an all-local lineup and strict safety measures due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.