Hyukoh reveal they’re working on a full-length album

Korean indie band Hyukoh have revealed that they are working on a new full-length album.

In a new interview with The Soundcheck, band member Oh Hyuk revealed that the group are working on their sophomore studio album, the long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s ’23’.

When asked about what’s next for the band, Oh Hyuk answered: “We’re preparing a really good full-length album.” The upcoming record will be Hyukoh’s first release in over three years, since their 2020 EP, ‘Though Love’.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the interview, Oh Hyuk also touched on the rapid rise of Korean pop culture content over the pandemic and how he feels it is “a positive improvement” as “the barriers to Asian content seem to have lowered”.

“K-pop seems to be occupying a sub-genre position in the global market, as it is still in the process of establishing its market size,” he added. “If someday the perception of global listeners towards Asian Music as ‘Pop’ becomes more widespread, more colourful sub-genres may emerge without certain prefixes in the future.”

Hyukoh also spoke about their ‘Through Love’ remix EP, released in September 2020, which featured reworks by Korean singer-songwriter Chang Kiha (of Kiha and the Faces), Korean electronic band IDIOTAPE and Taiwanese indie rock group Sunset Rollercoaster.

“However, the most recent project stands out in my mind. I was particularly impressed by ‘Help’ by Sunset Rollercoaster. The way they transformed the song was incredible, and it made me really happy when I first heard it,” Oh Hyuk said.