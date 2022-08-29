HyunA and DAWN leave P Nation following contract expiration

K-pop soloists HyunA and DAWN have left the Psy-led agency P Nation.

On August 29, P Nation released a statement sharing that the two idols would be leaving the agency as their contracts had recently expired.

In its statement per News1, as translated by Soompi, the agency praised HyunA and DAWN, as soloists and as a duo, for their “bold music and unrivalled visuals and performances that only they could take on”.

“Their passion as artists and their consideration and care for the staff became examples for everyone,” continued the agency. “All the members of P Nation will treasure the enjoyable memories with HyunA and DAWN for a long time, and we will continuously support their future activities going forward.” said P Nation.

“We express our gratitude to the many fans who cherished HyunA and DAWN, and we ask that you continue to send warm encouragement and support.”

This marks the end of both artists’ nearly four-year partnership with the agency. HyunA and DAWN left their previous agency, CUBE Entertainment, in 2018 after revealing that they were in a romantic relationship. The couple later signed with P Nation in January 2019, shortly after the agency was founded by singer Psy.

During their time with the agency, HyunA released two mini-albums, ‘I’m Not Cool’ and the recent ‘Nabillera’, while DAWN dropped several singles including ‘Money’ and ‘Stupid Cool’. The couple also debuted as a duo in September 2021 with their mini-album ‘1+1=1’.

The news comes just over a month after Korean-American rapper Jessi, who had been P Nation’s first artist, left the agency. Her last solo release with the agency was her April 2022 single ‘Zoom’.