HyunA and DAWN unveil teaser for upcoming music video for ‘Ping Pong’

South Korean musicians HyunA and DAWN unveiled a teaser for the music video of their upcoming single ‘Ping Pong’.

In the vibrant teaser, the pair perform a high-energy choreography to a catchy moombahton instrumental, surrounded by brightly colored, kitschy decor. The clip ends with HyunA crooning, “L-O-V-E / Play that ping pong”, with the track’s title and release date flashed on-screen.

It’s the latest taste of the duo’s upcoming joint mini-album ‘[1+1=1]’, slated for release on September 9 at 6 PM KST via P Nation. The duo had previously released the songs ‘Party, Feel, Love’ and ‘Purple’ together in 2021 and 2017, respectively, and were in the group Triple H with PENTAGON’s Hui from 2017 to 2018.

‘[1+1=1]’ is set to feature four songs, all of which were co-written and -composed by DAWN. Over the weekend, the duo also released an “album sampler” for their forthcoming release, feature snippets of the four new songs.

P Nation first announced Hyuna and DAWN’s joint mini-album last month. At the time, HyunA herself also took to Instagram to confirm the news and shared a behind-the-scenes look at the music video for ‘Ping Pong’.

Alongside the clip was a heartfelt caption detailing her experience while filming. The ‘Bubble Pop’ singer shared that she felt this music video was “more meaningful and special”, but also revealed that there was an ambulance on set due to her tendency to faint “several times a day”, as translated by Soompi.

Prior to signing with P Nation, the pair worked together as part of Triple H, a sub-unit composed of the two singers alongside PENTAGON‘s Hui. The trio debuted in 2017 with the ‘199X’ mini-album and made a comeback in 2018 with ‘Retro Futurism’.

However, shortly after, HyunA and DAWN both left Cube Entertainment in the wake of an announcement that the two had been dating in real life since 2016.