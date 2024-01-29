HyunA loses 200,000 Instagram followers after announcing controversial relationship with Yong Jun-hyung

K-pop singer HyunA has lost 200,000 Instagram followers after going public with her relationship with controversial former HIGHLIGHT member Yong Jun-hyung.

Earlier this month, the pair hinted at their relationship by uploading identical posts of them holding hands while talking a walk on the beach. HyunA has since liked comments that appeared to confirm the relationship, while Yong later personally confirmed the news in a message to fans.

Since going public with their relationship, both singers have faced significant backlash from fans, who have flooded both singers’ Instagram comments voicing their disapproval of the relationship. HyunA has also lost a significant number of followers since uploading the post on January 19.

According to Koreaboo, HyunA had around 18.4million followers on Instagram at the time of her post. That number has since dropped to 18.2million, with the singer losing over 200,000 followers over the last 10 days.

In particular, many fans have expressed disappointment towards HyunA for knowingly entering a relationship with Yong despite his past involvement in the 2019 Burning Sun scandal.

He and several other celebrities had allegedly been part of chatrooms with singer-songwriter Jung Joon-young, who admitted to using them to share non-consensual sex videos of at least 10 women he had slept with.

In March 2019, Yong admitted to receiving illegally filmed explicit videos from Jung and partaking in “inappropriate conversations” in a now-deleted Instagram post per Billboard. In the same post, Yong announced his withdrawal from HIGHLIGHT.