HyunA shares teaser for vibrant new ‘Nabillera’ music video

K-pop soloist HyunA has unveiled a cheeky new music video teaser for her upcoming single ‘Nabillera’.

In the vibrant Y2K-inspired visual, the singer-rapper is surrounded by butterflies as she shows off colourful outfits and confident poses. “Me so fly, like a butterfly,” she declares boldly, shedding her jacket. The song’s title – written in Korean as ‘나빌레라’ – is a native Korean phrase from an old poem titled The Nun’s Dance, which roughly translates to “like a butterfly” in English.

The music video for ‘Nabillera’, along with HyunA’s new mini-album of the same name, is out tomorrow (July 20) at 6pm KST.

HyunA co-wrote ‘Nabillera’ with P Nation label head Psy, her labelmate and fiancé DAWN and Daniel Caesar of Swedish production duo Caesar & Loui, among others. Caesar is also credited as the song’s composer and arranger.

The upcoming five-track record also includes ‘Picasso & Fernande Olivier’ and ‘Watch Me’, both of which were written and composed by HyunA herself, while DAWN was credited as both a lyricist and composer for ‘Bad Dog’.

‘Nabillera’ will mark HyunA’s eighth mini-album as a solo artist so far, and her second as an artist under Psy’s P Nation label, following the 2021 ‘I’m Not Cool’ mini-album. It will also be her first collection of new music since her collaboration project with DAWN last September on the EP ‘[1+1=1]’, led by the title track ‘Ping Pong’.