HyunA to drop new mini-album ‘Nabillera’ next week

South Korean singer HyunA is set to release her upcoming mini-album ‘Nabillera’ later this month.

Music label P Nation took to social media on July 14 to announce the tracklist for HyunA’s forthcoming EP ‘Nabillera’, set to include a title track of the same name and four other tracks. The record’s lead single is notably co-written by P Nation label head Psy, labelmate and partner DAWN, HyunA and Daniel Caesar of Swedish production duo Caesar & Loui among others. Caesar was also credited as the song’s composer and arranger in the credits.

Meanwhile, HyunA both wrote and composed two of the record’s tracks – ‘Picasso & Fernande Olivier’ as well as ‘Watch Me’ – while DAWN was credited as both a lyricist and composer for ‘Bad Dog’. The ‘Nabillera’ mini-album is due out next week on July 20 at 6pm KST.

P Nation first announced HyunA’s impending comeback earlier this week on July 12, through a teaser poster depicting the singer being painted on a canvas, sitting atop an easel.

On July 14, HyunA herself uploaded a snippet of the record’s title track from the filming of its music video, which sees her dancing to ‘Nabillera”s choreography with a group of back-up dancers against a plain backdrop, which appears to be a stand-in for CGI effects. A portion of the song’s chorus can also be heard in HyunA’s post.

HyunA’s return to music next week will mark her eighth mini-album as a solo artist so far, and her second as an artist under Psy’s P Nation label – the previous being her ‘I’m Not Cool’ mini-album in January 2021. It will also be her first collection of new music since her collaboration project with DAWN last September on the EP ‘[1+1=1]’, led by the title track ‘Ping Pong’.