HyunA, Yong Jun-hyung spark dating rumours with cryptic Instagram posts

Former 4minute singer HyunA and ex-HIGHLIGHT member Yong Jun-hyung have sparked dating rumours with their cryptic Instagram posts.

In the early-morning hours of January 19, HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung both uploaded the same image of themselves holding hands to their respective Instagram pages.

While Yong’s post did not feature a caption, HyunA’s featured an emoji of a couple with a heart. In addition, the former 4minute member also left a comment on her post that read: “Please look kindly on us.”

Notably, both HyunA and Yong were labelmates under CUBE Entertainment from 2009 to 2016, until the latter left the label. HyunA would later leave the label too in 2018.

In response to the rumours, HyunA’s current representation AT AREA said in a statement that it is “not involved in the artist’s personal matter”, per Korea JoongAng Daily. Meanwhile, Yong’s agency Black Made said that “they are checking [into the matter]”.

From 2016 to 2022, HyunA was in a relationship with former PENTAGON member DAWN. The pair got engaged in February 2022, before breaking up in November of the same year.

Meanwhile, Yong Jun-hyun was a member of K-pop boyband HIGHLIGHT (formerly known as BEAST). The musician left the group in 2019 following his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal.