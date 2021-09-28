I Belong To The Zoo announce long-awaited sophomore album, ‘Kapiling’

Filipino indie rock band I Belong To The Zoo have announced their upcoming sophomore album, ‘Kapiling’. It will be their follow-up to their 2017 self-titled debut album.

The five-piece, led by singer-songwriter Argee Guerrero, revealed the album artwork and its release date of Friday (October 1).

“While there are no gigs yet, let our songs be with you first,” they wrote in a social media post yesterday (September 27). “When we can meet again, let’s sing together. We miss you so much.”

Advertisement

In August, the band unveiled the music videos for singles ‘Paumanhin’, ‘Wala Lang’, and ‘Oras’, which are all thematically linked as a trilogy. The former two singles were released in 2020 and the latter in March this year.

Last week, the band also released ‘Pansamantala’, their contribution to the soundtrack of Filipino television series Pasabuy.

It is not revealed if these singles will be part of the album. The band confirmed with Bandwagon in August that ‘Kapiling’ was in the final stages of mixing and mastering.

I Belong To The Zoo is the primary project of Guerrero, and debuted in 2016. His self-titled debut album featured fellow singer-songwriter Reese Lansangan on the track ‘Ruin’.