I Belong To The Zoo unveil emotional new single, ‘Maybe’

Filipino indie rock band I Belong To The Zoo have released their latest single, ‘Maybe’.

The fresh single was made available via streaming platforms today (November 25), less than two months after the release of their sophomore album, ‘Kapiling’.

‘Maybe’ features Argee Guerrero’s impassioned vocals and lush instrumentation, a wistful combination that features hushed guitar chords, electronic beats, synths, and percussions.

‘Maybe’ explores a narrative of a couple drifting apart, navigating their conflicting desires. “It’s hard enough that we can’t talk like other days / Even worse now that I see you every day / When will I ever be enough / Come back to me,” sings Guerrero during the single’s bridge.

Listen to I Belong To The Zoo’s ‘Maybe’ below.

In October, I Belong To The Zoo released their sophomore studio album, ‘Kapiling’. The record featured previously released singles ‘Oras’, ‘Wala Lang’ and ‘Sana’.

Speaking to NME following the album’s release, Guerrero revealed that he isn’t typically one to speak much when it comes to matters of the heart. “I put those emotions I can’t verbalise into my music as an outlet,” he said.

I Belong To The Zoo first started out as a solo project for Guerrero, who had been another outlet for songs that he felt weren’t a good fit for his other band, alternative rock outfit Tonight We Sleep.

I Belong To The Zoo has since transformed from a solo project into a five-piece outfit comprising of Guerrero on vocals and guitar, Simon Clariza and Lee De Veyra on guitars, Kristoff Medina on bass and Ow Owyong on drums.