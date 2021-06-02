‘I-LAND’ contestant Hanbin leaves Belift Lab for Yuehua Entertainment

Former I-LAND contestant Hanbin has left his agency Belift Lab, the home to rookie boyband ENHYPEN.

The label announced the Vietnamese singer’s departure in a statement to South Korean media. It said that Hanbin made the decision after “careful deliberation”, and noted that the company had been “discussing with [the singer about] his dreams and goals for a considerable amount of time”.

“We will always cherish the time we were able to share with Hanbin and will continue to cheer him on for his next journey,” it added, per Soompi. “We ask that you please keep showing him your interest and love.”

Soon after news broke, Yuehua Entertainment, home to acts like EVERGLOW and UNIQ, announced that Hanbin had signed an “exclusive contract” with the company. “We are very happy to welcome Hanbin, who has lots of potential, as a new member of our family. We will provide unsparing support so that Hanbin can grow into a good artist,” it said.

The singer later addressed his change of companies on Twitter, saying that he made the decision after “contemplating on which choice would be best to achieve my dreams”, as translated by Reddit user Randomneeess. “I sincerely thank everyone at Belift Lab whom I’ve been with during this time, and please support me on my new beginning at Yuehua.”

안녕하세요, 한빈입니다.

오늘 발표된 소식에 많이 놀라셨죠?

꿈을 이루기 위해 어떤 선택이 좋을지 많이 고민해서 내린 결정이었어요.

그동안 함께 해준 빌리프랩 여러분들께 진심으로 감사드리고, 위에화에서 시작하는 새로운 출발에 많은 응원 부탁드려요!

앞으로 더 노력하는 한빈이 되겠습니다. — HANBIN (@HANBIN_twt_) June 2, 2021

The singer had signed with the Belfit Lab in 2020, following his appearance on the Mnet reality TV competition I-LAND. Hanbin had placed 10th on the series, narrowly missing out a top seven ranking, all of whom went on to debut in ENHYPEN.

In other K-pop news, ENHYPEN previously told NME in an exclusive interview that they are “determined to become the destination for K-pop fans around the world”, despite their recent debut. Elsewhere in the interview, the monster rookies also shared their thoughts on their new mini-album ‘Border : Carnival’ and their journey so far.