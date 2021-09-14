MAMAMOO unveil playful teaser for ‘mumumumuch’ music video

MAMAMOO have released a teaser for the music video of their upcoming single, ‘mumumumuch’.

In the clip, the quartet – comprising Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa – spend quality time together in a lavish hotel suite, where they have drinks, a cakes and more. The teaser also features scenes of the girl group performing at a resort, overlooking vibrant purple hills.

“Mu-mu-mu-much / Mu-mu-mu-much / L-O-V-E so much,” the group sing in the teaser. ‘mumumumuch’ is set to be released tomorrow, alongside the group’s new compilation album ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’.

Advertisement

Last week, the group released a highlight medley of the 21 tracks featured in the forthcoming record. ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’ will feature 21 beloved MAMAMOO singles and fan favourite tracks, as well as two brand-new songs called ‘mumumumuch’ and ‘Happier Than Ever’.

The upcoming release also includes “2021” versions of popular songs such as ‘I Miss You’, ‘Piano Man’, ‘Decalcomanie’ and more, all of which have been re-recorded. Meanwhile, other tracks will be remixed with new arrangements. Some of these include the “rock” version of ‘gogobebe’, a “remix” version of ‘Hip’, a “funk boost” version of ‘Yes I Am’ and others.

The forthcoming release will be the group’s first record since member Wheein’s departure from RBW Entertainment in June. While her contract with the agency has ended, the idol had agreed to an “extended agreement” where she would continue to be a part of MAMAMOO until at least December 2023.

The singer has since signed an exclusive contract with THE L1VE, a new music label founded by VIXX’s Ravi. She is the second singer to join the label, following Korean-American singer-songwriter Ailee in mid-July.