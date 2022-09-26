Ian Brown fans share anger after Stone Roses singer plays sold out Leeds gig with no band

Ian Brown fans have shared their anger after the Stone Roses singer played his sold out Leeds gig last night (September 25) with no band.

Brown began his first UK headline tour in a decade at the city’s O2 Academy on Sunday night, with dates running through the next two weeks and ending with a Brixton Academy show in London on October 7.

After the Leeds show, fans took to social media to share their disappointment at the set, with one describing it as Brown “[doing] karaoke and [butchering] his own tunes.”

Alongside footage from the gig, the fan tweeted: “Gutted to see Ian Brown turn up to his £40 a ticket, sold out gig at leeds tonight WITH NO BAND.

“I’m a life long fan but it was bad. Ian Brown does karaoke and butchers his own tunes. Most were too pissed to care but I had to get out after this one.”

Gutted to see @ianbrown turn up to his £40 a ticket, sold out gig at leeds tonight WITH NO BAND. I’m a life long fan but it was bad. #ianbrown does karaoke and butchers his own tunes. Most were too pissed to care but I had to get out after this one. Longsight M13 was a highlight. pic.twitter.com/8owVy2NHjS — Steven latham (@I_R_Mole) September 25, 2022

Others also shared their anger at the gig, with one writing: “50 quid to see Ian brown off his head doing karaoke like he’s in Neptune’s bar.”

50 quid to see Ian brown off his head doing karaoke like he’s in Neptune’s bar🤣 https://t.co/UmhoU4t0mW — Powell (@jpsufc1) September 25, 2022

Another commented on the lack of Stone Roses songs in the setlist, commenting: “Saw Ian Brown in Leeds last night. If you are a fan of Ian Brown’s solo stuff and you have tickets for his tour, you’ll love it but don’t go expecting Stone Roses songs or a backing band as he has neither.”

Saw Ian Brown in Leeds last night. If you are a fan of Ian Brown's solo stuff and you have tickets for his tour, you'll love it but don't go expecting Stone Roses songs or a backing band as he has neither. Decent night though 🎶 pic.twitter.com/NqDJ315ymW — Steve Knight (@steveknight71) September 26, 2022

Another angry fan wrote: “Anyone who has Ian Brown tickets for the tour, sell them now. Talk about desecrating the memory of the Stone Roses – he’s just done it one evening.”

Anyone who has Ian Brown tickets for the tour, sell them now. Talk about desecrating the memory of the Stone Roses – he's just done it one evening. — Simon Fowler (@sifoulerfowler) September 25, 2022

Ian Brown's setlist from Leeds tonight pic.twitter.com/Z665B72vhu — Mainly Oasis (@mainlyoasis) September 25, 2022

Others, meanwhile, defended the performance, with one writing: “Top night in Leeds thanks to Ian Brown. Ignore the twitter wankers, I was there and I saw a sold out show full of people on their feet enjoying every minute.”

Top night in Leeds thanks to @ianbrown @Dermo___ Ignore the twitter wankers, I was there and I saw a sold out show full of people on their feet enjoying every minute — PJF (@Rome2033) September 25, 2022

Ian Brown signing over backing tracks in Leeds tonight. No live band on stage. Wtf? — MARTIN STONE (@stonefish100) September 25, 2022

I thought I'd seen it all….but this Ian Brown stuff is soooooo sad. I'd be angry if I'd forked out good money to watch him walk back n forth alone on stage to a backing track. From this far away, I just feel sorry for him. And all the punters who turned up in Leeds — Neil (@PlasticSoulMan1) September 26, 2022

Twickets gonna be a bit active its fair to say after ian browns karaoke performance at leeds, what a downfall… must be 100s of pissed off fans after seeing that😳 — Matty Hayward (@MattyHC5) September 26, 2022

So Ian Brown’s turned up in Leeds tonight and just sung along to a backing track for 1.5 hours 👀🤦🏻‍♂️ — Rob Long (@robfranlong) September 25, 2022

Thank you Ian Brown for the best concert ever at Leeds 02 Academy. You were incredible. God bless you always. It was so amazing. St Michael the Ark Angel watch over Ian and all his loved ones. ⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Rainbow Rose (@Rainbow84222706) September 26, 2022

Brown’s headline tour continues tonight (September 26) at Glasgow’s O2 Academy. See the remaining dates on the tour below and pick up tickets here.

SEPTEMBER 2022

26 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

27 – Edinburgh, O2 Academy

29 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

30 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

OCTOBER 2022

1 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

3 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

4 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

6 – Nottingham, Rock City

7 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Back in 2020, Brown, a vocal sceptic of COVID, shared pandemic-related conspiracy theories on Twitter and released an anti-lockdown song, ‘Little Seed Big Tree’.

In July last year, the singer continued to express his controversial views on COVID and the measures that are in place to curb the virus’ spread. “Masks,Tests,Jabs,Digital health ID passes. Im exempt to all due to allergies. Im allergic to bullshit!” he wrote on Twitter.

Last summer, he was removed from the TRNSMT Festival line-up in Glasgow due to attendees being required to show proof of a negative lateral flow test or be fully vaccinated to gain entry. He also cancelled his Neighbourhood Weekender performance for similar reasons.