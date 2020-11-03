Ice Cube jokingly hits back at ‘SNL’ for mocking him in pro-Trump skit

Ice Cube has jokingly hit out at Saturday Night Live for “trying to reduce [him] to greed” with a new US election sketch.

The clip, which aired as part of this weekend’s SNL (October 31), came after Ice Cube received criticism for allowing Donald Trump’s administration to add to his A Contract With Black America campaign.

“Why in the name of all that is holy would you be voting for Trump?” Jim Carrey as Joe Biden asks Ice Cube and Lil Wayne (played by Kenan Thompson and Chris Reed respectively) in the skit.

😂😂😂…fuck you SNL…trying to reduce me to greed. https://t.co/pObFAkOvcq — Ice Cube (@icecube) November 1, 2020

“Taxes,” reply the rappers, who are donning red MAGA hats. “Plus, Trump’s got a new Platinum Plan,” Reed’s Wayne says, with Thompson’s Ice Cube adding: “That’s right. If you got a platinum record, you can plan on him doing a photo op with you.”

Ice Cube has since responded to the parody on Twitter, where he re-tweeted the video to his 5.6million followers. After posting a trio of laughing face emojis, he wrote: “fuck you SNL…trying to reduce me to greed.”

The rapper, who has long been a vocal advocate for racial equality, launched the CWBA campaign in July to address racism in the US and provide solutions.

President Trump’s campaign team later implemented elements of CWBA into its freshly unveiled Black Economic Empowerment Platinum Plan – a strategy to win over black voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election, which takes place this evening (November 3).

Last month, Cube was forced to explain the reason behind connecting with the Republican Party on his campaign. “People can always add to it,” he said. “It’s not my contract. I believe it’s our contract.”

Cube has denied working with Trump, and explained that the Democrats never fully responded to his campaign. He’s also said that he does not back Trump, and has denounced the president’s supposed alignment with white supremacist groups.