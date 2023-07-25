Ice Cube says Kanye West “learned a lot” after antisemitic rants: “He’s in a good place”

Ice Cube has said that Kanye West has “learned a lot” from a controversial year that’s seen him express numerous antisemitic views.

Ye’s spate of comments began when he tweeted that he was going to go “death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE” back in October 2022. The rapper has since had his social media accounts suspended multiple times due to his remarks.

Many figures in the entertainment world have also condemned West, as have several political figures and organisations that represent Jewish communities.

Additionally, the star lost brand deals with Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap, and had his honorary degree from The School Of The Art Institute Of Chicago rescinded. Adidas later donated the proceeds from remaining stocks of West’s Yeezy shoes to organisations fighting antisemitism.

Last year, Ice Cube – real name O’Shea Jackson – refuted West’s claim that he had “really influenced” him to “get on this antisemite vibe”. The ‘Donda’ artist made the comment during a since-deleted interview on Drink Champs.

“I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs bullshit [sic],” Ice Cube tweeted afterwards.

“I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him. I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been.”

During a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ice Cube was asked about his “wobbly relationship” with Ye before he confirmed that he had met up with the rapper “a couple of weeks ago”.

“I mean, we were always cool, you know,” he explained. “He just spoke my name without really explaining what he meant. And I just really couldn’t leave that statement out there without… he never explained what he meant.

“So I had to kind of rebut that.”

Ice Cube went on to say he now believes “Ye understands that generalising will always get you in more hot water than being very specific”.

When asked about how West is currently dealing with what’s happened, the ‘Fuck Tha Police’ artist responded: “I believe he’s doing great. He’s still dealing with some people trying to hold on to his money. But for the most part, I believe he’s in a good space.

“I think he’s learned a lot from this past year, and hopefully he’ll come out better on the other side.”

Ice Cube added: “I felt that if he was really upset with specific people that the message he was saying would kind of hijack what he’s really upset about.

“And that’s kind of what happened. You just can’t generalise – you have to be specific, especially if you’re talking about anybody or any race of people.”

You can watch the conversation from the four-minute-50-second mark in the video above.

Back in March, West appeared to backtrack on his comments by saying he “likes Jewish people again” after watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street.

“No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of people,” he continued. “No Christian can be labelled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew.”

Earlier this month, it was claimed in the new BBC documentary The Trouble With KanYe that the rapper once said he believed Jewish people were “holding him back”.