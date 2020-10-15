News Music News

Ice Cube speaks out after Trump adviser thanks him for help with Platinum Plan

"Our justice is bipartisan," he said

By Jasper Bruce
Ice Cube
Ice Cube CREDIT: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Ice Cube has clarified his involvement with the Trump administration’s Platinum Plan after a senior campaign adviser publicly thanked him for his contributions to it.

The Platinum Plan, a four-year initiative, aims to create 3 million new jobs for African-Americans and will see $500 billion injected into black communities.

On October 14, Trump campaign staffer Katrina Pierson gave a “shoutout to [Ice Cube] for his willingness to step up and work with [Trump] Administration to help develop” the program.

Pierson’s tweet caught the attention of several notable African-Americans, including actor Don Cheadle and musician Questlove.

In response, Ice Cube — real name O’Shea Jackson — explained that his involvement with the plan relates to his own Contract With Black America initiative.

Ice Cube introduced the CWBA plan, which lobbies lawmakers to implement racial equality policies, back in August.

In a tweet on October 15, he claimed that the Trump administration showed a more enthusiastic response to the CWBA than the democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA,” Ice Cube tweeted.

In response to calls that working with the Trump administration was akin to cooperating with “the darkside”, Ice Cube said that “every side is the Darkside for us here in America.”

“They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.”

President Trump is yet to comment on Ice Cube’s involvement with the plan.

