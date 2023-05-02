Ice Spice claims leaked song ‘Like’ is a “throw-away” track

Ice Spice has responded to her recently leaked song ‘Like’ – sharing it is just a “throw-away” track.

Produced by RiotUSA, the song features the rapper’s signature sensual flow and name-dropped GloRilla along with pop culture gossip site The Shade Room. ‘Like’ was not featured on her EP of the same name that was released earlier this year.

The Bronx-raised rapper, real name Isis Gaston, took to Twitter to respond to the unofficial song by quote-tweeting and saying “W throw away.”

Fans quickly took to the comments to share their interest in the song. “Release it please,” replied one fan – while another added: “She needs to drop this, I like it.”

w throw away https://t.co/r8uXSzTTaS — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) April 30, 2023

She need to drop this I like it — Bianca Kiser (@bkpinkdollhouse) April 30, 2023

Though her fans are loving the track, there is no explanation as to why there is no official release of the song. Ice Spice’s most recent release was the remix of her song ‘Princess Diana’ featuring Nicki Minaj.

According to Billboard, the remix has made history by becoming the the first US Number One by two co-billed women in the list’s 34-year history. This marks Ice Spice’s first career Number One on the Hot Rap Songs Chart while Minaj becomes the first woman to reach the double-digit mark on the chart with the song becoming her 10th Number One.

Earlier this year, the Bronx rapper teamed up with PinkPantheress on ‘Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2’, which peaked at Number Three on the US Billboard Hot 100.

In an interview with NME, PinkPantheress shared what it was like working with the rapper. “With Ice Spice, once you see the world she embodies and what she looks like, it makes you view the music differently. I listened to her and I’m like, ‘Oh, she’s actually more cute than a savage’. I guess it was a good opportunity for her to show a more vulnerable side. I think it’s good to create more of a three-dimensional character as a musician.”

In other news, the rapper is set to perform at this year’s Governor’s Ball in New York City. She also recently received an apology from The 1975‘s Matty Healy over controversial comments he made on a podcast earlier this year.

In a four-star review of her 2023 EP ‘Like…?’, NME shared: “The road is still long for Ice Spice, and weathering the post-viral breakout period feels crucial: longevity feels attainable, but casual listeners and even some fans remain fickle. On ‘Like…?’, she appears unbothered about chasing clout or fans – she knows they’ll come around eventually anyway.”