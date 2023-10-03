Ice Spice on industry plant criticism: “I let people believe whatever they want”

Ice Spice has responded to accusations that she is an industry plant, sharing that she’s unbothered by rumours.

The rapper rose to fame on TikTok last year with her summer track ‘Munch (Feelin’ U)’ and has gone on to collaborate with the likes of Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and PinkPantheress.

However the artist’s rapid rise sparked rumours that she was an industry plant – a label sceptics use when they believe an up-and-coming artist has significant label backing and financial support behind them, perhaps without disclosing it.

Reflecting on her swift ascent in a recent cover interview with Variety, the rapper said: “A lot of people have thrown that in my face – like ‘Oh, I’ve never seen anything happen so quickly. She needs to be studied,’ or ‘She’s a plant’.

“I just let people believe whatever they want to believe, to be honest. I don’t really mind all the rumors. At first I did, but now I’m at a point where I understand that just comes with this lifestyle.”

Bands including The Last Dinner Party, Wet Leg and Scowl have all been on the receiving end of ‘industry plant’ accusations in the past.

Elsewhere in the interview, Taylor Swift spoke to the publication to praise the rapper’s attitude and work ethic.

“I relate to Ice in many ways, but I think her dedication and focus is what blew me away from the very start,” Swift wrote in an email.

“She’s extremely professional without being cold. Playful and fun without ever taking her eye off the prize. She knows what is and isn’t ‘her’ and sets those boundaries with grace.”

She continued: “She studies the industry and other artists’ careers but is very clear about charting her own definitive, original path. It’s her ability to carefully find that balance that impresses the hell out of me.”

Swift also spoke about the recording process of their ‘Karma’ remix, a song originally taken off the pop star’s recent album ‘Midnights’.

“Working with someone new in the studio, you immediately get a window into their creative process,” Swift explained. “She showed up with her verse not only written but had recorded and sent me a vocal pass beforehand just to make sure we were on the same page.

“Recording, she was quick and laser focused, but intuitive and decisive and knew when she had it nailed.”

Ice Spice also spoke about being “confused” after The 1975’s Matty Healy made controversial comments about her on a podcast, adding that he “apologised to me a bunch of times”.