Listen to Ice Spice’s new single ‘Think U The Sh*t (Fart)’

Ice Spice has dropped her brand new song ‘Think U The Sh*t (Fart)’.

The rapper has unveiled the full song as her first release of 2024, and sees the rapper taunting: “Think you the shit, bitch? / You not even the fart”. The song is an extended cut of a snippet that previously went viral on TikTok, with over 300,000 videos associated with the sound.

Earlier this month, the New Yorker was spotted filming a video for ‘Think U The Sh*t’ in South Beach, Florida. Ice Spice was seen twerking, dancing with a crowd and standing outside a 24-hour shop rapping lines from the song.

Take a listen to the song below:

Ice Spice last released music with Rema on a collaboration called ‘Pretty Girl’. The track followed her debut EP ‘Like…?’, which NME rated four stars.

“The road is still long for Ice Spice,” it read, “and weathering the post-viral breakout period feels crucial: longevity feels attainable, but casual listeners and even some fans remain fickle. On ‘Like…?’, she appears unbothered about chasing clout or fans – she knows they’ll come around eventually anyway.”

The Bronx musician was recently sued for alleged copyright infringement on her hit ‘In Ha Mood’. Brooklyn rapper/songwriter Duval ‘D.Chamberz’ Chamberlain and Bronx sound engineer/producer Kenley ‘Kass The Producer’ Carmenate claimed that Ice Spice and her producer Riot “copied” the name, hook, chorus, phrasing and tempo of their song ‘In That Mood’, without permission or credit.

In other news, the rapper has been booked for a number of upcoming festivals, including Roskilde and Coachella.