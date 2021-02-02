Iceage sign to Mexican Summer and share new track ‘The Holding Hand’

Iceage have shared a brand new song and video as they announce their signing to Mexican Summer.

The Danish five-piece’s first new music for the label comes in the form of raucous new track ‘The Holding Hand’.

“The song lives in a slurred world, movements are elastically stretched out and strength is found in weakness while you find it hard to tell the difference between fume and matter,” frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt said of the comeback single in a statement.

“Gently the swaying intensifies, feel it escalate. Reach out for the holding hand, it seems almost within scope now.”

Watch Iceage’s video for ‘The Holding Hand’ below.

The new single is Iceage’s first music of 2021, and follows their coronavirus-themed track ‘Lockdown Blues’ which was shared last April at the start of the pandemic.

The band’s last full-length album came in the form of 2018’s ‘Beyondless’, which NME called “a welcome battle-cry from a band who we’ve been without for too long”.

The four-star review added: “While gothic gloom is ingrained in their DNA, ‘Beyondless’ boasts flourishes of colour and sex. “Praying at the altar of your legs and feet – your saliva is a drug so bittersweet,” Rønnenfel moans on the Sky Ferreira-assisted, Bad Seeds-meets-Primal Scream soul-punk of ‘Pain Killer’.

“Not only is it in the running for one of the best rock singles of the year so far, but there’s something in its dynamic charm that seems to sum up the spirit of ‘Beyondless’, too: it’s unhinged, but poetic, assured, direct and deviously loveable.”