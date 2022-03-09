Idgitaf announces intimate concert to celebrate debut EP, ‘Semoga Sembuh’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Idgitaf has announced an intimate concert to celebrate the release of her debut EP, ‘Semoga Sembuh’.

The artist announced the concert via her social media accounts on Tuesday (March 8). Set to take place on March 20, the concert will be held at Pos Bloc Jakarta, in Indonesia.

She also shared a poster for the event, which included details of the concert, including its ticketing prices and what time the doors will open. Regular tickets will set fans back IDR 125,000 with doors opening at 6:30PM WIB, while Premium passes cost IDR 175,000, with doors opening at 4PM WIB.

Premium passes will come with a Meet & Greet session, as well as a special Polaroid photo that fans can take with Idgitaf. Tickets and be purchased here.

Idgitaf released ‘Semoga Sembuh’ in January, marking her first collection of songs following a string of single releases. ‘Semoga Sembuh’ features past singles ‘Taku’ and ‘Berlagak Bahagia’, along with new tracks ‘Sekuat Sesaki’, ‘Kasur Tidur’, and its title track. The latter features contributions by Ezra Mandira, guitarist and vocalist of Indonesian rock band HIVI!.

In 2020, Idgitaf released her debut single, ‘Hal Indah Butuh Waktu Untuk Datang’. Prior to the EP, she also released the standalone song ‘Terpikat Senyummu’.