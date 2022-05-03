IDK and Kaytranada team up with Denzel Curry on new single ‘Dog Food’

IDK and Kaytranada have joined forces with Denzel Curry on a new single, ‘Dog Food’ – listen to the track below.

The new release follows last month’s collaboration between IDK and Kaytranada on ‘Taco’ (April 10), while Curry has previously teamed up with the Maryland rapper on ‘ONCE UPON A TIME (FREESTYLE)’.

As reported by Stereogum, both ‘Taco’ and ‘Dog Food’ will be included in a new IDK EP due out this Friday (May 6) titled ‘Simple’, which sees Kaytranada covering production duties.

“When it comes to paper, that’s the shit that I require/ When it comes to power, that’s the shit that I desire,” Curry raps on the new track. Watch the video below.

Last week (April 28), Kaytranada announced that he’ll be doing a second headline show at O2 Academy Brixton this summer.

The two-time Grammy-winning producer will head to Europe in June for a run of shows in Germany, Malta, Netherlands, France and Italy.

The announcement follows the release of his recent single ‘Iced Tea’ and last year’s ‘Intimidated’ EP, a three-track project that features guest appearances from H.E.R., Thundercat and Mach-Hommy.

Curry is also set to perform at O2 Academy Brixton tomorrow night (Wednesday 4).

In a four-star review of IDK’s ‘USEE4YOURSELF’, NME wrote: “Despite turning down a deal with Kanye West’s label, the strictly independent star proves that producer-rapper hybrids are still a force to be reckoned with in the rap game. Following on from his eclectic debut, ‘USEE4YOURSELF’ finally etches IDK’s place in rap.”