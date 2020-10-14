iDKHOW drop dazzling new single, ‘Lights Go Down’

iDKHOW – the brainchild of former Panic! At The Disco bassist Dallon Weekes – have dropped yet another dazzler from their forthcoming debut album, entitled ‘Lights Go Down’.

The track, released today (October 14), is the fourth cut from the group’s upcoming debut full length, ‘Razzmatazz’, set for release on Friday, October 23.

It follows the release of three equally glittering songs, lead single ‘Leave Me Alone’, ‘New Invention’ and the album’s title track.

Advertisement

Watch the lyric video for ‘Lights Go Down’ below:

iDKHOW – an abbreviation of I DON’T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME – resurfaced with ‘Leave Me Alone’ in September after releasing their debut EP ‘1984 Extended Play’ in 2018.

Read more: iDKHOW unveil online stress test for fans

After his departure from Panic! At The Disco, Weekes emerged on the Los Angeles music scene in secret four years ago, introducing iDKHOW at a small show in the city only to deny the band’s existence for months.

Speaking with NME in September, Weekes discussed everything from the initial secrecy of iDKHOW, to the band’s inception and the meanings behind their singles.

Weekes also discussed his fears in departing P!ATD and starting anew, saying, “Being in this band is a lot better for me. It’s a healthier environment.

Advertisement

“I can be creative without filters, without rules and with nothing standing between what I write and the finished product.”