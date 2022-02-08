IDLES announce massive North American tour, share video for ‘CRAWL!’

IDLES have shared the details behind their 2022 North American tour and announced that they’ve been added to this year’s Coachella Music Festival lineup.
Along with the new tour dates, the band has shared a video for their single, ‘CRAWL!’ from their fourth studio album, ‘CRAWLER’. The video features a claymation version of frontman Joe Talbot riding a motorcycle while singing the lyrics to the gritty track. Watch the video below.
“This is the turning point, after you’ve crashed,” Talbot said of the track. “It’s a good anthem for me to discuss with people who aren’t on the other side or who aren’t sober. You’re not the best version of you and you need to hold yourself accountable for your addictions and who you’re letting down. But it doesn’t mean you’re a bad person.
“‘Crawl’ the title is like, keep going. You’ll get there. ‘Crawler’ is like the character of me in the dark warmth of my addiction — a crawler, a night crawler, someone on their knees, someone praying, someone surviving. The grit of it. The weight of the world on you. All of those things is a ‘crawler’.
Guitarist Mark Bowen who produced the band’s most recent album also shared his thoughts on the song.
“If you’re being forced to crawl, you’ve surrendered to the notion that you can’t get up and run or walk. You’re having to surrender your hands and knees to the process of moving forward. Joe was dealing with a lot of these traumas and things going on in his life, and one of the ways he was dealing with them was with drugs and alcohol.
“He wasn’t able to walk, run or deal with it, so he had to crawl through it. It’s the first track on the album where you see the defiance of that: this is what I am. I’m pretty shit at some things and pretty good at other things, but I’m all me. This is the real turning point on the album, where there’s a self-realisation and defiance.”
IDLES embarked on their worldwide tour last month after having to reschedule dates in Cardiff due to COVID-19 restrictions. The added tour stops will make this the band’s biggest North American tour to date. You can purchase tickets here. See a full list of dates below.
FEBRUARY
18 – Cardiff, UK – Arena Cardiff
28 – Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre
MARCH
1- Paris, France -Elysee Montmartre
2 – Lyon, France -Le Transbordeur
3 – Milan, Italy -Fabrique
6 – Toulouse, France -Le Bikini
7- Bilbao, Spain -Santania
9 – Barcelona, Spain -Razzmattazz
10 – Madrid, Spain -Riviera
11- Lisbon, Portugal -Coliseum
18 – Santiago, Chile -Lollapalooza
20 – Buenos Aires, Argentina -Lollapalooza
23 – Mexico City, MX -Pabellón Oeste
25 – Bogotá, Colombia -Estéreo Picnic
27- Sao Paulo, Brazil -Lollapalooza
APRIL
15 – Indio, CA -Coachella Valley Music & Arts
19 – Denver, CO -The Mission Ballroom
20 – Salt Lake City, UT -The Complex
22 – Indio, CA -Coachella Valley Music & Arts
27- Munich, Germany -Muffathalle
28 – Cologne, Germany -Carlswerk Victoria
29 – Berlin, Germany -Tempodrom
MAY
28 – Wolverhampton, UK -Creation Day Festival
29 – Dublin, Ireland -Royal Hospital Kilmainham
JUNE
4 – Barcelona, Spain -Primavera
11 – Berlin, Germany -Tempelhoff
12 – Dijon, France -VYV Festival
15 – Czech Republic -Rock For People Festival
17 – Holland -Pinkpop Festival
18 – Germany -Hurricane Festival
19 – Germany -Southside Festival
20 – Croatia -In Music Festival
JULY
1 – Belgium -Rock Werchter Festival
2 – Denmark -Roskilde Festival
3 – Sweden -Lollapalooza
5 – Copenhagen, Denmark -Royal Arena
7 – Amsterdam, Netherlands -Melkweg
9 – Cheltenham, UK -2000 Trees Festival
15 – Padova, Italy -Parklife Festival
16 – Rome, Italy -Strange Days
17- Grotagglie, Italy -Cinzella Festival
21- Norway -Malakoff Rock Festival
23 – Tromso, Norway -Tromso Open Air
AUGUST
12 – Cornwall, UK – Boardmasters Festival
17 – Portugal – Parades Des Coura, Portugal
19 – London, UK – All Points East
24 – Belgium, Brussels – Ancienne Belgique
25 – France – Rock en Seine Festival
27-28 – Pasadena, CA – This Ain’t No Picnic
30 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
SEPTEMBER
1 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
2 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman
3 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
4 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
7 – Toronto, ON – History
9 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
12 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
14 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
15 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
17 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner`
OCTOBER
27 – Christchurch, NZ – James Hay Theatre
28 – Wellington, NZ – Shed 6
29 – Auckland, NZ – Town Hall
31 – Melbourne, AUS – The Forum
NOVEMBER
1 – Melbourne, AUS -The Forum
2 – Sydney, AUS -The Enmore Theatre
3 – Sydney, AUS -The Enmore Theatre
5 – Adelaide, AUS -The Gov
6 – Brisbane, AUS -Fortitude Music Hall
8 – Perth, AUS -The Astor Theatre
NME praised the band’s risk-taking on ‘CRAWLER’ in a four-star review, saying it “rips apart the idea of what IDLES is, how they can sound and what they represent”.
The band is known for their energtic live shows and spoke to NME about how excited they were to get back on the road last year. “The shows are unreal. Obviously there’s a good energy, and people are feeling great to be out and about,” Talbot said. “We’re in good stead, and putting everything we have into every show. We’re healthy, happy little boys.”