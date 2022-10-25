Florence + The Machine remixed by “one of her favourite bands” IDLES

IDLES have returned with their fourth remix for the year, putting a tense and smoky spin on Florence + The Machine’s ‘Dance Fever’ cut ‘Heaven Is Here’.

It was helmed by the Bristol punks’ lead guitarist Mark Bowen, who said of his vision of the club-ready reimagining: “‘Dance Fever’ is quite a cathartic album for me, speaking a lot to the yearning for the release of performing but also introspecting on the need itself. It lives on the line of tension between the need for release and getting it (is that not the best bit?) no more is this encapsulated on ‘Heaven is Here’.

“I wanted to sit with that tension but then also lavish in the release on this remix.”

Florence Welch herself has vouched for the track, describing IDLES as “one of [her] favourite bands”. She continued in her statement: “I’ve been wanting to work on something together for a while. It might be strange for people to think but I see a lot of symbiosis in what we do in terms of live performance. Connection above all else. Joyful rage and togetherness.

“A lot of people wished that ‘Heaven Is Here’ was longer, and I think IDLES have done the perfect job at turning it into a much-demanded dance track that loses nothing of the hex at its heart”, Welch said.

Have a listen to IDLES’ remix of ‘Heaven Is Here’ below, then check out Florence + The Machine’s original mix:

Fans of Welch’s band first heard ‘Heaven Is Here’ back in March, arriving as the second single from Florence + The Machine’s fifth album, ‘Dance Fever’. The album itself landed in May via Polydor, and was also previewed by ‘King’, ‘My Love’ and ‘Free’.

In a four-star review, NME’s Sophie Williams wrote that ‘Dance Fever’ “reflects a new sense of resolve, packing an invigorated spirit into powerful, sneakily thrilling pop”. Welch herself has described the record as 2009’s ‘Lungs’ “with more self-knowledge”, and noted recently that its creation signalled a shift in her priorities.

Meanwhile, IDLES have been on somewhat of a remixing hot streak – other recent gems to come from the band include takes on ‘Talking To Ourselves’ by Rise Against, ‘Pay Your Way In Pain’ by St. Vincent, ‘Switching On’ by LIFE and ‘Wedding Bells’ by Metronomy.