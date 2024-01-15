IDLES share raucous new single ‘Gift Horse’: “Look at us go!”

IDLES have shared the latest single from their upcoming album ‘TANGK’, in the form of the fiery ‘Gift Horse’ – watch the video below, along with details of intimate UK album release shows.
‘Gift Horse’ is the latest song to be released ahead of ‘TANGK’, which comes out on February 16 via Partisan Records. The album was produced by Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, The Smile, Beck), Kenny Beats (Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Benee) and IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen. Pre-order the album here.
The song is an aggressive, raucous rock track, driven by Bowen’s muscular, metallic riffs, with frontman Joe Talbot scowling “Look at him go” repeatedly over the chorus.
Speaking about ‘Gift Horse’, Talbot said: “Look at us go! Music and movement for you and yours. Be bold and ride us like the disco donkeys we are.”
The band have also announced details of three “out-store” UK shows to take place the week of the album’s release. They will play at Pryzm in Kingston on February 15, Electric Brixton in London on February 16 and a hometown show at the Marble Factory in Bristol on February 17. See here for ticket details.
Back in October, the band returned with their new single ‘Dancer’, featuring James Murphy and Nancy Whang from LCD Soundsystem.
At the time, they spoke to NME about how they wanted the album to turn out. “When I started this album, I said to Bowen: ‘I want to make people dance, I want people to feel the love that I need in my life, I want to make people move, I want our music to be infectious again – and I want it to be infectious in a way that makes people feel, not think. I want to feel part of something electric again’,” said Talbot.
“I wanted to elaborate and transgress from 2021’s ‘CRAWLER’, which was the start of something new for us. When something feels as electric as ‘CRAWLER’ did, I just wanted to continue it and to evoke a sense of purpose with what we are as musicians.”
In December, IDLES released the soulful ‘Grace’, another track taken from ‘TANGK’. At that point, the band also announced a series of shows in North America in May, June and September, as well as UK dates in July, November and December. Check out the full list of 2024 IDLES shows below and visit here for remaining tickets.
FEBRUARY 2024
29 – Porto, Super Bock Arena
MARCH 2024
1 – Madrid, Wizinik
2 – Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club
5 – Milan, Alcatraz
7 – Paris, Zenith
8 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS
9 – Antwerp, Lotto Arena
11 – Prague, SaSaZu
12 – Luxembourg, Rockhal
14 – Zurich, Halle 622
15 – Berlin – Max-Schmeling-Halle
16 – Hamburg, Sporthalle
18 – Stockholm, Munchen Brewery
19 – Copenhagen, KB Hallen
21 – Cologne, Palladium
22 – Munich, Zenith
23 – Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle
MAY
3 – Vancouver, PNE Forum
4 – Portland, Roseland Theater
7 – Seattle, Paramount Theatre
10 – Oakland, Fox Theater
11 – San Francisco, The Warfield
13 – Hollywood, Palladium
18 – Denver, The Mission Ballroom
21 – Austin, Moody Amphitheater
22 – Houston, White Oak Music Hall
23 – Dallas, South Side Ballroom
JUNE
10 – Fort Lauderdale, Revolution Live
11 – Orlando, House of Blues
13 – New Orleans, The Fillmore
JULY
12 – Cardiff, Castle
13 – Halifax, The Piece Hall
20 – Margate, Margate Summer Series
21 – Cornwall, The Wyldes
SEPTEMBER
14th – Asheville, Rabbit Rabbit
15th – Atlanta, Tabernacle
18th – Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
20th – Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum
21st – Montreal, MTELUS
24th – Boston, Roadrunner
OCTOBER
1st – Guadalajara, Guanamor Teatro Estudio
2nd – Monterrey, Showcenter Complex
4th – Mexico City, Pepsi Centre
NOVEMBER
17th – Belfast, Telegraph
19th – Dublin, Olympia
23rd – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
24th – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
25th – Nottingham, Rock City
29th – London, Alexandra Palace
DECEMBER
1st – Brighton, The Brighton Centre
3rd – Birmingham, O2 Academy
6th – Manchester, O2 Apollo
7th – Manchester, O2 Apollo