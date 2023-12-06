IDLES share soulful new single ‘Grace’

IDLES have shared the latest teaser of their forthcoming album, this time coming in the form of new single ‘Grace’. Check it out below as well as newly added tour dates.

‘Grace’ is the latest single to be shared by the band and is taken from their forthcoming album ‘TANGK’.

Noticeably more of a slow-burner than the rest of their discography, the new single sees the Bristol-based indie band take on more of a soulful and heartfelt approach to the track and gradually develops – eventually detonating with an epic crescendo.

“No god, no king, I said love is the thing,” sings frontman Joseph Talbot during the track, showcasing IDLES’ new manifesto of love triumphing over nihilism.

The song was produced by Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, The Smile, Beck), Kenny Beats (Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Benee) and the band’s Mark Bowen, as is the rest of the album.

“The song came from nowhere and everything. It was a breath and a call to be held,” Talbot said, discussing the inspiration behind the song. “The only words or singing that came from our sessions with Nigel and I needed it, truly. All is love.” Check out the track below.

‘TANGK’ is set for release on February 16 – pre-order it here. It will be their fifth studio album and first since 2021’s ‘CRAWLER’ which earned Joe Talbot and Co. two Grammy nominations.

The band first announced the LP with the single ‘Dancer’, and told NME about the inspiration behind the new tracks.

When asked about what producers Nigel Godrich and Kenny Beats brought to the LP, Talbot said: “They brought brilliance and allowed us to be brilliant. A good producer, in my small experience and humble opinion, is someone who makes the artist shine and allows them to flourish in their own language. To give them the tools and the skills of the tools to expand and transgress into the next chapter of their lives.”

“You can never be bigger or better,” he added. “You can only be something that you are at that point. If you question yourself or are distracted by a technique or the process, or fear of judgement from your audience, then you need someone like Kenny Beats or Nigel Godrich to bring you back down to help you see where you are at that point.”

The band are also set to hit the road for an extensive run of tour dates in 2024, kicking off with previously announced shows in Spain, France, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and more.

Adding more shows to celebrate the upcoming release of ‘TANGK’, the band have also added a series of shows in North America, taking place in May, June and September, as well as UK dates in July, November and December 2024. These include stops in Cardiff, Cornwall, Halifax and Margate in the summer and a huge slot at Alexandra Palace in London later in the year.

Fans who pre-order ‘TANGK’ will receive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets. Remaining tickets will then go on general sale this Friday (December 8) and 9am local time. Visit here for tickets and look below for all 2024 tour dates.

IDLES 2024 tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

29 – Porto, Super Bock Arena

MARCH

1 – Madrid, Wizinik

2 – Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club

5 – Milan, Alcatraz

7 – Paris, Zenith

8 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS

9 – Antwerp, Lotto Arena

11t – Prague, SaSaZu

12 – Luxembourg, Rockhal

14 – Zurich, Halle 622

15 – Berlin – Max-Schmeling-Halle

16 – Hamburg, Sporthalle

18 – Stockholm, Annexet

19 – Copenhagen, KB Hallen

21 – Cologne, Palladium

22 – Munich, Zenith

23 – Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle

MAY [JUST ADDED]

3 – Vancouver, PNE Forum

4 – Portland, Roseland Theater

7 – Seattle, Paramount Theatre

10 – Oakland, Fox Theater

11 – San Francisco, The Warfield

13 – Hollywood, Palladium

18 – Denver, The Mission Ballroom

21 – Austin, Moody Amphitheater

22 – Houston, White Oak Music Hall

23 – Dallas, South Side Ballroom

JUNE [JUST ADDED]

10 – Fort Lauderdale, Revolution Live

11 – Orlando, House of Blues

13 – New Orleans, The Fillmore

JULY [JUST ADDED]

12 – Cardiff, Castle

13 – Halifax, The Piece Hall

20 – Margate, Margate Summer Series

21 – Cornwall, The Wyldes

SEPTEMBER [JUST ADDED]

14th – Asheville, Rabbit Rabbit

15th – Atlanta, Tabernacle

18th – Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

20th – Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum

21st – Montreal, MTELUS

24th – Boston, Roadrunner

OCTOBER [JUST ADDED]

1st – Guadalajara, Guanamor Teatro Estudio

2nd – Monterrey, Showcenter Complex

4th – Mexico City, Pepsi Centre

NOVEMBER [JUST ADDED]

17th – Belfast, Telegraph

19th – Dublin, Olympia

23rd – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

24th – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

25th – Nottingham, Rock City

29th – London, Alexandra Palace

DECEMBER [JUST ADDED]

1st – Brighton, The Brighton Centre

3rd – Birmingham, O2 Academy

6th – Manchester, O2 Apollo

7th – Manchester, O2 Apollo

Elsewhere in the interview with NME, Talbot described their 2021 album ‘Crawler’ as the “most vivid and our most accomplished” in terms of its songwriting.

“We’ve finished songs. A couple of songs on ‘CRAWLER’ were very much unfinished. That wasn’t through some sort of fear, but through a sense of poise. We were like, ‘This is going somewhere, but let’s not force it’,” he explained. “It was unfinished in the sense that it didn’t have a narrative arc and the musical lingo that we want, but what we did have were songs and parts that we fucking loved. Now we have that under our belt and we’re able to create that arc and finish songs off. We feel like we can move on, full stop.”

Upon its release, ‘CRAWLER’ was given a four-star review from NME, with Will Richards describing it as “a narrative-driven, sonically diverse course correction of an album”.

“While it’s more introspective than before, ‘CRAWLER’ can also be more fun, like on ‘The New Sensation’,” it read. “A funky strut of a track where playful lyrics (“shake your tiny tooshie like you don’t give a shit”) offer reprieve from the weightier subject matter elsewhere.”

In other IDLES news, earlier this week new single ‘Dancer’ was named as one of NME’s 50 best songs of 2023.