IDLES to release documentary ‘Don’t Go Gentle’ in cinemas next month

IDLES are set to release their documentary, Don’t Go Gentle, in cinemas next month.

The documentary film, directed by Mark Archer, will be available to view in cinemas from July 2 with fans able to buy tickets for the screenings here. The film will also have some previews and Q&A sessions with filmmakers in selected cinemas from June 23-30.

The documentary will be available to stream via VOD from August 6 and can be pre-ordered here.

You can see the film's trailer and preview dates below:

Initial Previews and Q&As



JUNE

23 – Watershed, Bristol

24 – Rio Cinema, London

24 – Abbeydale Cinema, Sheffield

25 – Duke of York, Brighton

26 – Picturehouse Arts, Cambridge

27 – Moth Club, London

27 – Curzon Soho, London

30 – Clapham Grand, London

30 – Showcase Cabot Circus, Bristol



JULY

1 – Ritzy, London

1 – Phoenix, Exeter



A synopsis of the film reads: “Don’t Go Gentle captures the 10 year journey of IDLES’ struggle, grief and moving determination. Exploring their vulnerabilities through their experience, lyrics and sound, we learn the reasons why these five individuals have connected with legions of people across the world. We see just how that relationship unfolds in the most courageous and positive of human ways.

“In a time when the ground is shifting beneath our feet, where open communication and truthful reflection are more vital than ever, we journey with lead singer Joe Talbot and the band as they tear across stages, knocking down stereotypes, empowering fans to talk about mental health and the realities we may not feel comfortable to speak about.”

NME’s four star review of the film said: “Don’t Go Gentle, created by the AF Gang themselves, tracks the journey of the band, the community that runs alongside them, and how music can forge togetherness like little else…”

“Don’t Go Gentle hammers home some very worthwhile lessons: social media isn’t always toxic, there is room for community as well as division online, and bands can still change your life – this one in particular.”

