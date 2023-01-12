Iggy Azalea promises new music and “scandalous shit”

Iggy Azalea has revealed that she has new music in the pipeline for 2023, marking her first new material in nearly two years.

On Tuesday (January 10), a Twitter user with the handle @M0NSTERKITTEN sent a tweet to the Australian-born rapper asking: “so… when will we have new music?” A day later, Azalea responded to the tweet, noting that new music will be arriving in “summer” but also that “scandalous shit” will be revealed this coming Friday. View the tweet below:

The update follows on from Azalea announcing her return to music in August of 2022. “If I can’t have peace, neither can you,” she tweeted. “I’m coming back. Cry about it.” This was followed in November by Azalea confirming that she was “aiming to drop a project” at some point in 2023 – while simultaneously announcing that she had sold her back catalogue for a reportedly eight-figure sum.

At the time of the release of her most recent album, 2021’s ‘The End Of An Era’, Azalea said that she would be taking a hiatus from music in order to “focus on other creative projects”. Her last musical release was a standalone single entitled ‘Knock Yourself Out’, which featured American country singers Sophia Scott and Renee Blair.