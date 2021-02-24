Watch Iggy Pop recite Dylan Thomas in ‘Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night’ video

Iggy Pop has shared a new video for his 2019 ‘Free’ track ‘Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night’, which sees Pop reading the famous Dylan Thomas poem over music composed by Noveller.

The simple but effective new visuals, directed by Simon Taylor, feature an intense close-up shot of Pop reciting the lyrics.

Watch the clip below:

‘Free’, Pop’s eighteenth studio album, arrived back in September of 2019. The largely ambient record featured significant songwriting and performance contributions from collaborators Noveller and Leron Thomas.

In a four-star review of the album, NME called the rock icon’s latest a “contemplative and liberating collection that unshackles him from his past”.

“‘Free’ is most certainly not the immediate triumph like ‘Post Pop Depression’. Instead it’s contemplative and eerie, but finds the middle-ground between the avant-garde, which Iggy is prone to explore, and the grimy garage-rock that made his name.”

Back in December, Pop released a new coronavirus-inspired song titled ‘Dirty Little Virus’. Earlier that month, he shared a French language cover of ‘No Flag’ by Elvis Costello.

In November, Pop inducted Nine Inch Nails into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during a virtual ceremony.