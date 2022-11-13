Iggy Pop never “really understood” Foo Fighters until he saw them live

Iggy Pop has revealed that he “never really understood” what the Foo Fighters did, until he saw them live in 2015.

Iggy Pop is gearing up to release his 19th solo album ‘Every Loser’ on January 6 and the record features plenty of big name collaborators, including Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith.

It’s also been confirmed that the late Taylor Hawkins also appears on the record. Talking about the Foo Fighters drummer in a new interview with Audacy, Pop said: “It’s an unbelievable energy that this guy has. He also played me in a film. He was me in the CBGB movie, and a poster was his abs as my abs. He plays on two tracks (on the album and) he made those come alive.”

Iggy Pop then went on to say he first met Hawkins back in 2015 when he opened for the Foo Fighters at Milton Keynes Bowl following the cancellation of their headline show at Wembley Stadium due to Dave Grohl’s broken leg.

“I never really understood fully what they did, and then I stood there on the side stage and listened to that thing and listened to what [Hawkins] was playing and it was otherworldly,” said Pop. “It was advanced and powerful and relentless, and highly detailed all at the same time. He was a really intense guy, and had a lot of energy – like a puppy that was too big.”

Taylor Hawkins died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old.

Meanwhile, ‘Every Loser’ was announced earlier this week alongside lead single ‘Frenzy‘.

“I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” Iggy Pop said in a recent statement announcing the partnership with Gold Tooth and Atlantic.

“The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a great day.”